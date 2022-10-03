Charles and Camilla perform first joint duty since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The royal couple made their first combined public appearance since September 19.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by schoolchildren and a local pipe band.

Camilla dressed in a complementing green coat and Charles in a kilt.

Advertisement

Since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, King Charles III and Queen Camilla haven’t been spotted out together.

The royal pair, Camilla dressed in a complementing green coat and Charles in a kilt, participated in their first combined public appearance since September 19 on Monday when they travelled to a significant location in Scotland.

As they arrived at Dunfermaline to commemorate its new status as Scotland’s newest city, King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by schoolchildren and a local pipe band. One of the towns in the UK that received city status was this one. as a part of the tributes to the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Former Scottish monarchs, including Robert the Bruce, are also buried there.

The pair started their meeting in the chamber in the City Chambers, where he gave a brief presentation and city status was officially awarded.

Making Dunfermaline a city, according to Charles, 73, was a “historic moment” and a “fitting way to mark my beloved mother’s extraordinary life of service” than by giving the honor to a location already well-known for its own lengthy and illustrious history as well as the crucial role it has played in the history of our nation.

Advertisement

People in attendance were reminded by the King that his mother’s “strong love for Scotland was one of the pillars of her life.”

“Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland’s and to this whole island’s story from early times. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, that have shaped our times. Its stones tell the story of the people and the events that have made our country what it is today,” he continued.

Of course, it is also a community, King Charles said. And it is my hope that everyone who lives in or is a native of this very special location will feel a genuine feeling of pride at this most recent chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not only enhance the heritage of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future.

I can only extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes for the future as you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland’s new city, he said in conclusion. “That would, I know, gladden my lovely mother’s heart, as it certainly gladdens mine.”

Also Read King Charles and Queen Camilla shut down social media pages The Clarence House Instagram and Twitter accounts followed the couple before the...