King Charles, Camilla in trouble as ‘The Crown’ breaks down their shocking relationship

The image of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla seems to be in trouble in the latest episode of The Crown.

In the next few months, season five of the show will come out, and it will be about Charles’s affair with Camilla.

Amid this, a TV insider tells The Sun: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new King and his Queen Consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public.

“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those involved.

“The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary.

“And attention on the Windsors couldn’t be higher as it’s been just a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and is in the run-up to the King’s coronation.”

The new season also shows how Prince Harry and Prince William and Princess Diana’s marriage to Charles turned out.

