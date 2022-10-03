Advertisement
Charles, Camilla’s first public appearance since mourning ended

Articles
  • Britain’s new king and consort made their first combined public appearance on Monday.
  • They were in Dumferline, Fife, to mark the awarding of city status to the town.
  • Charles and Camilla are also scheduled to meet Historic Scotland staff at the Abbey.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla made their first combined public appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s time of mourning ended.

Locals in Dumferline, Fife, greeted Britain’s new king and his wife warmly on Monday, and a pipe band and students will also be there to mark the event.

According to The Independent, Charles and Camilla will attend the formal meeting, which will take place in the City Chambers.

The next queen will make a brief statement to commemorate the awarding of city status to Dumferline, which was granted during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The pair is also scheduled to meet with Historic Scotland staff at Dumferline Abbey.

On the occasion of the site’s 950th anniversary, Charles and Camilla will get acquainted with the local history.

