Articles
Charli D’Amelio was nervous for her DWS performance
  • Charli D’Amelio danced the rumba to Billie Eilish’s song No Time to Die.
  • She and Mark Ballas scored 33 out of 40 for their performance.
  • After the show, the couple chatted  about their remarkable score.
Charli D’Amelio acknowledged that having her boyfriend Landon Barker’s father Travis Barker, and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian in the audience made her feel more anxious.

Charli danced the rumba to Billie Eilish’s song No Time to Die with professional partner Mark Ballas. D’Amelio and Ballas scored a score of 33 out of 40, which includes the first 9 of the season, according to the publication. D’Amelio is competing this season against her mother, Heidi D’Amelio.

After the show, the couple chatted with a leading magazine. They were questioned about their thoughts about getting such a remarkable grade.

“I mean, it feels great! I was definitely getting very nervous right before,” D’Amelio shared, adding that most of her nerves were due to “just going first.”

“I was a little scared for that, but our dance, and everything that I was nervous about, went smoothly! So I was very happy with it.”

When broached about having Kardashian and Barker in the audience, D’Amelio expressed that it meant a lot to her to have them there. “I think it’s so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot.”

“I try not to look at them while I’m performing, because it makes me nervous,” she admitted. “But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I’m having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So, it’s a lot of fun.”

