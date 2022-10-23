Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock to MCU in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Charlie Cox played Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He will also make an appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The series will be a super-sized version of Netflix’s Daredevil.

Charlie Cox gave us our first taste of his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a cameo-like guest appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the last episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally got to see him dressed in a brand-new yellow Daredevil suit.

But the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer and vigilante still has a lot to face. Beginning in 2024, Daredevil: Born Again, a super-sized series that will reintroduce the beloved anti-hero, will be released by Disney+ and Marvel Studios.

Given that Netflix’s Daredevil is regarded as one of the best superhero TV shows ever produced, we are all thrilled about that, and Cox is too.

The actor recently chatted with Marvel about his guest appearance on She-Hulk, explained how mega-producer Kevin Feige personally called him back, and shared his thoughts on what it’s like to once again be among the most popular superheroes:

“Daredevil is such an amazing character. It’s been the great honor of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him.

I’ve had such fun with it. It’s changed my life irrevocably. And when the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we’d done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we’d had.

To be invited back and starting again, almost, it feels a little bit like a dream. It feels too good to be true. I’m so excited about the future.

I can’t wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I’m already starting to train. As you know, I’m already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it’s starting to feel very real.”

The filming of Daredevil: Born Again is currently in its early phases. In a previous interview, Cox admitted that he hasn’t even seen any scripts and that the creators of the show are still figuring out where Matt Murdock will be after spending so much time away from the spotlight.

However, an 18-episode Season 1 allows for a lot of ground to be covered, and the number of episodes marks a significant shift from the six-part storylines that the majority of Marvel’s TV series have been telling.

Only Vincent D’onofrio has confirmed that he will play Wilson Fisk again in the film, like he did in Hawkeye.

Despite the fact that we don’t know much about Daredevil: In Born Again, Cox acknowledged that performing his She-Hulk exploits had left him “feeling rather rusty” and that he had already “sort of started doing some MMA training again.”

There is a good likelihood that the project will begin to take shape in early 2023 given that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are targeting an early 2024 release window and that the series will likely be on the air for at least four months.

Below is a video of Daredevil’s cameo in She-Hulk:

