Charlie Cox returns to the MCU in Daredevil.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox gave us our first taste of his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a cameo-like guest appearance.

In the last episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally got to see him dressed in a brand-new yellow Daredevil suit. But the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer and vigilante still have a lot to face. Beginning in 2024, Daredevil: Born Again, a super-sized series that will reintroduce the beloved anti-hero, will be released by Disney+ and Marvel Studios.

Given that Netflix’s Daredevil is regarded as one of the best superhero TV shows ever produced, we are all thrilled about that, and Cox is too. The actor recently chatted with Marvel about his guest appearance on She-Hulk, explained how mega-producer Kevin Feige personally called him back and shared his thoughts on what it’s like to once again be among the most popular superheroes:

The character of Daredevil is incredible. Being given that role and being able to portray him has been the greatest honour of my professional life. It’s been so much pleasure for me. It has permanently altered my life.

Despite the disappointment of the voyage coming to an end, I felt that we had done well, had a great time, and could only be thankful for what we had when the show came to a close. The idea of being allowed back and beginning afresh almost seems like a fantasy. To good to be true, in my opinion.

The future excites me so much. I can’t wait to start working on the new show’s set on the first day. I’ve already begun my workouts. As you are aware, I have already begun to create plans for my living situation, my workout regimen, my interactions with the writers, and everything else. Therefore, it’s beginning to feel quite genuine.

The filming of Daredevil: Born Again is currently in its early phases. In a previous interview, Cox admitted that he hasn’t even seen any scripts and that the creators of the show are still figuring out where Matt Murdock will be after spending so much time away from the spotlight. However, an 18-episode Season 1 allows for a lot of ground to be covered, and the number of episodes marks a significant shift from the six-part storylines that the majority of Marvel’s TV series have been telling. Only Vincent D’onofrio has confirmed that he will play Wilson Fisk again in the film, like he did in Hawkeye.

Despite the fact that we don’t know much about Daredevil: In Born Again, Cox acknowledged that performing his She-Hulk exploits had left him “feeling rather rusty” and that he had already “sort of started doing some MMA training again.” There is a good likelihood that the project will begin to take shape in early 2023 given that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are targeting an early 2024 release window and that the series will likely be on the air for at least four months. Stay tuned to Collider to learn everything as soon as it is revealed.

