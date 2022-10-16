Advertisement
Charlie Puth reveals how TikTok changed his music and career

Articles
Charlie Puth reveals how TikTok changed his music and career

  • Charlie Puth has around 19 million followers on the social media platform.
  • The singer-songwriter discussed how TikTok changed his music and career.
  • Puth: I used to have this mentality of ‘I need to go away for an extended period of time and work on my music alone’.
Charlie Puth discussed how TikTok changed his music and career.

It made me very open-minded to showing the process. I used to have this mentality of ‘I need to go away for an extended period of time and work on my music alone and not show anybody and give away the secrets.’ But now I can give every secret away. It actually makes the songs more vibrant,” shared the Light Switch crooner.

Explaining how did he happen upon the social media platform, Puth added, “It started a little bit out of boredom, but it was a couple of things.”

The singer also shared that it motivated him to finish a song. “Obviously, we didn’t have that as a result of the pandemic, so I had to perform for people digitally, and [that] meant making songs in front of them. When millions of people get excited hearing you make a song, it makes you want to finish that song and make it even better. It took the place of me being backstage.”

Puth has around 19 million followers on the social media platform.

When asked why did his knowledge of music theory become such a hallmark of his TikTok. Puth elucidated, “I’ve always been fascinated with making things that are perceived as mundane and wildly entertaining. I realised that people always have a yearning to learn, and I just want to be in front of that. I want to be the ‘cool teacher.’ Maybe if I weren’t doing this for a living, I’d be a teacher.”

The singer is out with his third studio album, Charlie.

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


