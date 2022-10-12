Charlie Puth uses a “mug and spoon” to make an orignal beat live

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history
Left and Right is the first K-pop soloist to ever debut on...
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth produced a rhythm live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, using a mug and a spoon.
The singer was seen holding the Tonight Show’s cup in one hand and a spoon in the other in the footage, which was posted on The Show’s official Instagram page. On his laptop, he made a recording of a random beat he played.
Charlie was sharp as always in the video while donning a dark blue sweater. The audience was in a state of shock as he played the beat he had made on the spot, and they immediately began to shout and applaud the vocalist.
In 2015, the 30-year-old singer and Meghan Trainor launched their debut single, Marvin Gaye, which was well-received all around the world.
Later on, in honour of the late actor Paul Walker, who passed away in a 2013 vehicle accident, he wrote a song titled “See You Again.” Fast and Furious 7 included this song as a memorial to the late actor.
This song was performed by Charlie Puth and well-known American rapper Wiz Khalifa. The song See You Again got very popular.
