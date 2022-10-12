Advertisement
  • Charlie Puth uses a “mug and spoon” to make an orignal beat live
  • Charlie Puth used a mug and spoon to create a beat live on The Tonight Show.
  • He played a random beat and recorded it on his laptop.
  • The video was shared by the show’s official Instagram page on Monday night.
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth produced a rhythm live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, using a mug and a spoon.

The singer was seen holding the Tonight Show’s cup in one hand and a spoon in the other in the footage, which was posted on The Show’s official Instagram page. On his laptop, he made a recording of a random beat he played.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Charlie was sharp as always in the video while donning a dark blue sweater. The audience was in a state of shock as he played the beat he had made on the spot, and they immediately began to shout and applaud the vocalist.

In 2015, the 30-year-old singer and Meghan Trainor launched their debut single, Marvin Gaye, which was well-received all around the world.

Later on, in honour of the late actor Paul Walker, who passed away in a 2013 vehicle accident, he wrote a song titled “See You Again.” Fast and Furious 7 included this song as a memorial to the late actor.

This song was performed by Charlie Puth and well-known American rapper Wiz Khalifa. The song See You Again got very popular.

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history
Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s video song ‘Left and Right’ makes history

Left and Right is the first K-pop soloist to ever debut on...

