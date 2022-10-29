Charu Asopa, an actress and fashion influencer, has many social media followers.

Her marriage to Rajeev Sen, brother of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, has been troubled for years.

The actress’s marriage is well-known since she and her spouse have been open about their issues.

Famous YouTuber Charu Asopa announced her divorce on social media. The Mere Angne Mein actress recently spoke about celebrating Diwali with her mother, father, and daughter. They showed her and Zianna’s new Mumbai house.

The actress left her house after accusing Rajeev Sen of physical assault. She told Etimes Charu agreed they shouldn’t be together. She stated their marriage was usually difficult that Rajeev would leave for months, making it impossible for her to contact him.

“Rajeev moody. He’s cursed and raised his hand at me. I’d look disloyal. He directed my co-stars not to touch me during Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. Work grew tough. I assume he was cheating, but I can’t prove it.”

Rajeev Sen recommended Charu to quit YouTube.

