Check out behind the scene fun on Maula Jatt set

Articles
Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Here is the exciting trailer for The Legend of Maula Jatt, in which we will witness some of our favorite actors put their Punjabi skills to the test.

Check it out here!

After watching the trailer, the cast expressed how thrilled and excited they were about the movie.

The movie took a long time to make because they had to build a whole set, and then it took even longer to come out because of legal problems and Covid-19.

The movie is about to come out in theatres on October 13, and cast members are finally starting to promote it. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Legend of Muala Jatt, most of which were taken by Abdullah Haris Films and can show fans what went on behind the camera to make this huge show:

Behind The Scenes Fun On Maula Jatt Set- Pictures

