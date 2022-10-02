Advertisement
Check out Hira Mani’s TikTok over Kareena’s iconic dialogue

Articles
Check out Hira Mani’s TikTok over Kareena’s iconic dialogue

Kareena Kapoor Khan, also known as “Bebo,” has been a model and an inspiration to many. Whether it’s her looks, her style, or the famous lines she says.

Many women want to be like Kareena or copy her style, makeup, etc. Even actresses often try to copy her style or copy her style mantra. On the other hand, we have Hira Mani, who has done very well for herself in the Pakistani industry.

We see her being cheesy over and over again. With her hasty words or her TikTok videos, she has been making a lot of cringe-worthy videos.

We recently found a clip of Mani lip-syncing to one of Kareena’s most famous lines from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

“Kon hai wo? Jisne dubara murh kar muje nai dekha? Who is he?”

Hira Mani’s career has seen significant evolution. She began as Mani’s co-host and wife before rising to become one of the most prominent actors working today.

