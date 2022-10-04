Check out Hira Umer’s recent stunning pictures!

While the Pakistani film industry needs to grow and improve, the drama industry is thriving. New dramas are being made, and new actors and actresses are getting noticed for their good performances.

Hira Umer, who played Hala/Hania Aamir’s half-sister in Mere Humsafar, is a new face that has definitely caught people’s attention.

She played Maryam, Hala’s sister from London who listens to her when she’s sad.

Even though she only had a small part in the drama, her character gave her a lot of room to act, and she did a great job as Maryam. Here are some photos of Hira Umer, in which she looks very pretty.

