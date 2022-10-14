Check out Meera Jee stuns fans in Maroon outfit

Advertisement
Meera Jee, everyone’s favorite and unintentionally funny actress, walked down the street in a stylish maroon outfit that made heads turn and hearts break.

Look at some of the beautiful pictures she took while enjoying the breeze after it rained.

She looked sharp and stylish in the body-hugging wine-red dress, cream stiletto heels, and big black sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

Meera has been an actress for a long time and is an important part of Lollywood. In 1999, her first movie, Khilona, made her a name for herself. She has also been in two Bollywood movies, Kasak and Paanch Ghantay Mein Paanch Crore.

Meera’s last movies were Baaji and Paray Hut Love, both of which were praised for how great they were.

