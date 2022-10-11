Chhello Show makers to set up trust fund in memory of Rahul Koli

The cast of Chhello Show is in a melancholy mood after learning that young actor Rahul Koli has lost his fight with blood cancer.

The filmmakers were devastated at the news because the movie would have been his final production.

Now, they intend to pay tribute to his legacy by establishing a trust for his family.

Koli was one of the six young performers who appeared in the movie, which has now been designated as India’s official submission for the 95th Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. On October 2, he passed away following a battle with leukaemia.

The creators have prepared a homage for him, despite rumours that claim that his family will see the movie together on October 14 after he has completed his final purification rites.

“There are no words to express the grief that the whole team is feeling right now. We were attached to each other as a family. I had several scenes with him where he was running, and trust me, there were no symptoms of blood cancer. Agar kuch hota toh pata chalta. We got to know about it some months back, and were distrubed. Even his family was going through a tough time,” actor Dipen Raval tells us.

He adds, “Aaj humari ek aankh mein khushi ke aansu hain ke Oscar buzz hai, and doosri aankh mein Rahul ko khone ke gum ke aansu hain. The film is a tribute to him”.

A source claims that the family was in dire financial straits after the Gujarat floods caused them to lose everything, including all of their phones and contact information. To get around it, his father had to mortgage his auto-rickshaw. “They somehow managed to get through Bhavin Rabari who got them in touch with the makers, including director Pan Nalin,” adds the insider, sharing that producer Dheer Momaya helped them get their rickshaw back.

Nalin was in frequent communication with the family and physicians, as well as the makers and producers. In fact, when Koli lost his battle, the team was in the midst of preparing a bone marrow transplant, with his sister undergoing a bone marrow match test.

“Since the past one month, the team got to know about Rahul being diagnosed with cancer, the makers were taking care of all the financial expenses during the treatment in Jamnagar. The doctors used to call Nalin to give updates about his health every day. The whole team was hoping that he would make it. The most heartbreaking thing is that Koli’s 13th day after demise would be on October 14, when the film will be released,” the source reveals.

Now, the team is initiating a conversation to set up a trust fund in Koli’s memory. “Through the fund, his family will get a monthly sum, and it will work towards helping other kids in the treatment for blood cancer and bone marrow transplant,” the source tells us.