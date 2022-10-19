Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she had miscarriage

Chinmayi Sripaada and Rahul Ravindran welcomed twins lately.

After Chinmayi announced her overnight motherhood, people criticised her and claimed she had her twins via a surrogate.

Chinmayi explained on Instagram why she never uploaded photos of her baby bulge or pregnancy.

Advertisement

Chinmayi Sripaada and Rahul Ravindran welcomed twins lately. After Chinmayi announced her overnight motherhood, people criticised her and claimed she had her twins via a surrogate. Chinmayi explained on Instagram why she never uploaded photos of her baby bulge or pregnancy. Before having twins, the singer miscarried.

Chinmayi Sripaada explained in a video why she never announced her pregnancy, saying, “I shared a 32-week-pregnant selfie. I regret not shooting more photos now. As indicated on my YouTube channel, I was bit confused about having a successful pregnancy after my loss. I was probably worried after 32 weeks. I attended dubbing and recordings but asked everyone not to take photos and respect my privacy. Even during my news conference, the media remained courteous. As for these surrogacy queries, I believe it doesn’t matter whether someone had a kid via surrogacy, IVF, or scissor delivery. It’s irrelevant. Human or pet mothers are mothers. I don’t care if people believe I had surrogate babies—they can think anything they want. My view of them is irrelevant.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

Advertisement

Well, this is not the first time that Chinmayi shut the trollers questioning her pregnancy. Earlier, she posted a picture note to rubbish all the rumours and gave a befitting reply to the trolls. In her note, she clearly stated that she likes to keep her life under wraps.

Also Read Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi Sripada blessed with twins Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran are blessed with...