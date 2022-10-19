Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she had miscarriage

Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she had miscarriage

Articles
Advertisement
Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she had miscarriage

Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she had miscarriage

Advertisement
  • Chinmayi Sripaada and Rahul Ravindran welcomed twins lately.
  • After Chinmayi announced her overnight motherhood, people criticised her and claimed she had her twins via a surrogate.
  • Chinmayi explained on Instagram why she never uploaded photos of her baby bulge or pregnancy.
Advertisement

Chinmayi Sripaada and Rahul Ravindran welcomed twins lately. After Chinmayi announced her overnight motherhood, people criticised her and claimed she had her twins via a surrogate. Chinmayi explained on Instagram why she never uploaded photos of her baby bulge or pregnancy. Before having twins, the singer miscarried.

Chinmayi Sripaada explained in a video why she never announced her pregnancy, saying, “I shared a 32-week-pregnant selfie. I regret not shooting more photos now. As indicated on my YouTube channel, I was bit confused about having a successful pregnancy after my loss. I was probably worried after 32 weeks. I attended dubbing and recordings but asked everyone not to take photos and respect my privacy. Even during my news conference, the media remained courteous. As for these surrogacy queries, I believe it doesn’t matter whether someone had a kid via surrogacy, IVF, or scissor delivery. It’s irrelevant. Human or pet mothers are mothers. I don’t care if people believe I had surrogate babies—they can think anything they want. My view of them is irrelevant.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

Advertisement

Well, this is not the first time that Chinmayi shut the trollers questioning her pregnancy. Earlier, she posted a picture note to rubbish all the rumours and gave a befitting reply to the trolls. In her note, she clearly stated that she likes to keep her life under wraps.

Also Read

Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi Sripada blessed with twins
Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi Sripada blessed with twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran are blessed with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story