Edition: English
Edition: English

Chinmayi Sripaada shares selfie with baby bump

Articles
Chinmayi Sripaada shares selfie with baby bump

  • Chinmayi Sripaada was blessed with twins.
  • The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump during her recent pregnancy.

  •  She shared a photo of her baby bump for the first time

Chinmayi Sripaada is an Indian playback singer, working mainly for the South Indian film industry.

In June of this year, a girl and a boy were born to Chinmayi Sripaada. On Tuesday, the singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump. The singer also said that it was the “only selfie” she took while she was pregnant. Recently, Chinmanyi was in the news because some people said that her babies were born through surrogacy.

When Chinmaya told people that she had twins in June, she also told them that she didn’t have them through surrogacy because she never posted pictures of herself while she was pregnant. Chinmayi posted the first picture of her baby bump on Tuesday. In the caption, she wrote, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only.  Here at almost 32 weeks.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

