Chiranjeevi has ‘no guilt’ about the box office failure of Acharya

But the action comedy Acharya, which he made with his son Ram Charan, did not do as well as expected at the box office.

In a recent interview with the media, the actor took full responsibility for the movie’s failure and said that he and Ram Charan had returned 80% of their pay to the producer after the movie bombed at the box office.

Chiranjeevi also said that he doesn’t feel bad about what happened with Acharya.

Advertisement

GodFather, Chiranjeevi’s most recent movie, won him a lot of praise. But the action comedy Acharya, which he made with his son Ram Charan, did not do as well as expected at the box office. In a recent interview with the media, the actor took full responsibility for the movie’s failure and said that he and Ram Charan had returned 80% of their pay to the producer after the movie bombed at the box office. Chiranjeevi also said that he doesn’t feel bad about what happened with Acharya.

He was quoted as saying, “When a movie fails, I take full responsibility, and I don’t mind that Acharya didn’t do well.” I don’t feel bad about making the movie. In fact, Ram Charan and I both gave back 80% of what we were paid to the producer.”

Koratala Siva’s Acharya is about a middle-aged social reformer who takes on the Endowments Department over temple money fraud. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s first movie together.

Chiranjeevi, pleased with GodFather, said, “GodFather’s triumph follows Indra and Tagore. If movies are excellent, people will go. The movie’s popular. Men and women loved our movie, which is great.”

Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films are funding the film. Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev star.

Also Read Poor first weekend for Chiranjeevi and Salman’s Godfather At the Indian box office, The Godfather had a disappointing weekend and...