Chiranjeevi is ecstatic about GodFather’s success

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again demonstrated his mass appeal with his latest film, GodFather. The film, which was released on October 5th of this year, has received a fantastic response at the box office.

The Acharya actor was quoted as saying, “I’m overjoyed with the response to the film.” “After Indra and Tagore, I am delighted to have achieved the same level of success with #GodFather. I told myself that if the content is good, people will come to the movies.”

He went on to say, “The film is a hit with the audience. I think it’s a good sign that women are enjoying our film.”

Earlier today, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who plays Sathyapriya Jaidev in the film, wrote a thank-you note on social media for GodFather’s fans and co-stars.

She stated, “Thank you to all of the moviegoers and fans who helped make GodFather a huge success. It has been a pleasure to see everyone in the theatre celebrating our film with your loved ones.

GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the incredible team that put it together. It was an honour to work alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once more. He is a rare find and a dynamic performer. Every moment I’ve spent on set with him has been nothing short of enriching. Thank you very much, Chiranjeevi Garu.

I’d like to thank director Mohan Raja garu for continuing to believe in me and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a multi-layered and complex character, and my director’s faith in me enabled me to bring her to life. Everyone adores Salman Khan, and this film demonstrates why. Thank you, sir, for your explosive performance and for making this film a success.”

