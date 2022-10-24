Chris Sullivan and Rachel welcomed their second child

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard had a baby girl on October 23.

Sullivan also has a 2-year-old son named Bear.

The couple revealed the baby’s gender in an Instagram video.

Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel Reichard, the This Is Us alum shared on social media the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Aoife Bea.

On October 23, he posted an Instagram video of the newborn greeting her new family with the message, “Please meet AOIFE BEA.” “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief).”

Chris, who also has a son named Bear, 2, with Rachel, said the young child is settling in nicely to being the older brother.

The 42-year-old Agnes actor continued, “Brother Bear is enamoured and delighted to bring his sister home, shouting “baby coming!” the day she was born. She snatched our hearts and increased our affection right away.

Several This Is Us cast mates showed Chris and his wife a lot of affection, including Mandy Moore, who said, “Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!” Caitlin Thompson also contributed, “So sweet! Can’t wait to meet her!”

“I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife!” while Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, “My heart,” Chrissy Metz commented.

After Chris finished filming the sixth and final season of the popular NBC drama, the Sullivans made their first pregnancy announcement in May.

Chris gave Bear a sonogram in an Instagram video from May 5 as Bear was sporting a clothing that read “big brother” above the words “only kid” and the term “only child” crossed out.

The family revealed the gender of the infant by texting, “It’s a… girl!” as the video tape came to a close.

