Chris Tucker is still alive amid rumours of his death on social media

  • A YouTube video detailing Chris Tucker’s shooting-related death went viral.
  • Rumours spread on social media that the actor had been shot.
  • Chris was a victim of a death hoax in 2022 but is now healthy and alive.
Actor Chris Tucker is still alive and healthy, despite social media death rumours.

When rumours spread on social media that the Rush Hour actor had been shot and was unable to reach the hospital, he became the latest victim of a death hoax.

After a YouTube video detailing his shooting-related death went viral, numerous rumours started to circulate online.

The message read, “10 Minutes Ago / Died On The Way To The Hospital / Goodbye Comedian Chris Tucker.”

The approximately ten-minute long film paid tribute to the comedian’s family while describing his life.

The video was instantly spread without verification on social networking sites including Facebook, Twitter, and other channels.

According to HITC, Chris was a victim of a death hoax in 2022 but is now healthy and alive.

The news site verified that Celeb TV, which reported the 51-year-passing, old’s has been routinely broadcasting celebrity deaths that were all untrue.

Kanye West, Kevin Hart, Lionel Richie, Oprah Winfrey, and other famous people, like Chris Tucker, were also the victims of a death hoax.

