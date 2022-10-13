Chrissy Teigen discusses pregnancy food issues with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram picture with husband John Legend.

She wrote that her “spoiled rotten stomach” is no longer what it used to be.

In September 2020, she suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple’s third baby.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is an American model and television personality. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010.

Throughout her pregnancy, Chrissy is acknowledging both the positive and unexpected experiences.

The 36-year-old cookbook author said, “i have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. i could do ANYTHING to it – street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach. now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours. but I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Advertisement

Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, are already the parents of Teigen and Legend, all 43. Due to partial placenta abruption, she miscarried the couple’s third child, son Jack, in September 2020.

Also Read Chrissy Teigen reacts to backlash she received online after revealing about life-saving abortion Chrissy Teigen has responded to the backlash she faced after revealing her...