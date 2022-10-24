Christina Perri and Paul Costabile Welcome ‘Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl’

Singer Christina Perry hospitalized due to severe pregnancy complications
Famous American singer Christina Perri says that she is facing extreme pregnancy...
Christina Perri just announced on social media that she and her husband Paul Costabile are expecting their second child.
Christina wrote, “She’s here with a whole lot of faith, trust, and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: pixie rose costabile 10.22.22.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The couple also had a 4-year-old daughter named Carmella Stanley. In 2020, their daughter Rosie was “born silent,” and earlier that year, in January 2020, they had a miscarriage.
The singer discussed her pregnancy with hope in an interview after announcing in May that she is expecting a second baby. She added at the time, “Paul and I are choosing to trust that everything will be OK.
“And as a result of everything I’ve experienced, I’ve decided to dedicate my life to helping other women. That is, in my opinion, Rosie’s main goal.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.