Christina Perri and Paul Costabile Welcome ‘Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl’

Christina Perri discusses “disassociating” from the birth of her daughter Pixie

Christina Perri just announced on social media that she and her husband Paul Costabile are expecting their second child.

Christina wrote, “She’s here with a whole lot of faith, trust, and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: pixie rose costabile 10.22.22.”

The couple also had a 4-year-old daughter named Carmella Stanley. In 2020, their daughter Rosie was “born silent,” and earlier that year, in January 2020, they had a miscarriage.

The singer discussed her pregnancy with hope in an interview after announcing in May that she is expecting a second baby. She added at the time, “Paul and I are choosing to trust that everything will be OK.

“And as a result of everything I’ve experienced, I’ve decided to dedicate my life to helping other women. That is, in my opinion, Rosie’s main goal.”

