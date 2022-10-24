Christine and Kody Brown’s split feels like betrayal, Truely

Truely said her parents Christine and Kody Brown’s split feels like a betrayal.

Truely Brown is speaking up for the first time about her parent’s divorce.

Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Truely stated, “It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to inform me about it and I was going to be the most affected.”

Truely Brown, the youngest child of Christine and Kody Brown, is speaking up for the first time about her parent’s divorce.

Fans of Sister Wives are aware that the ex-couple had intended to wait to break the news of their split to their daughter, who is 12 years old. However, prior members of the Brown family, such as Kody’s children with the other spouses, were aware of the breakup.

Christine sat down with Truely for a sincere conversation on this week’s episode of the TLC hit to find out how she was handling the divorce news and how she was adjusting to their impending move to Utah.

So, Truely said, “I was really unhappy the first day I found out, but I’m fine now. For one day, I simply had to accept that not everything will change.

Then, Truely said that she had “sort of recognized the symptoms” that her mother’s marriage to Kody wasn’t “as happy,” but that she “didn’t exactly know” for sure since Christine had tried to keep the problems hidden from her.

She remarked, “It was a little heartbreak at first, but I’m great now. She genuinely stated that she spoke with her grandmother and sister Aspyn to discuss the situation.

She said in a confessional, “When I talked to Aspyn and my grandma about the divorce, it was more of me attempting to tell them because I didn’t really know what else to do. “They did, however, say something comforting since they both knew. It did, however, feel a little betraying to learn that everyone knew before me.”

Truely picked up the topic with her mother again, telling Christine that since her parents’ marriage was never valid to begin with, she thought it would be simpler to know that their divorce was already final. The adolescent, however, expressed regret that Christine had “kept it a secret from me for so long.”

The fact that she was about to relocate back to Utah and that doing so would keep her apart from the rest of the family in Flagstaff, Arizona, was Truely’s main complaint about the situation.

She informed the cameras, “They knew before me, I wasn’t told we were relocating in September, which is only a few months away.” “It was rather upsetting to realize that she had told me last, after everyone else, and that I hadn’t had a chance to get to know her. I was going to be the one most impacted, so it did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn’t bother to notify me about it.”

The hardest aspect of it, Christine continued, was telling her youngest child about impending major life changes. genuinely appreciated her mother’s motivations, emphasizing the fact that she was “the youngest” and that it would be “the hardest break for me.”

Christine confessed in a confessional, “At this point though, I’m very pleased that I decided to stop it with Kody before any fighting or before any genuine disputes Truely would have noticed and Truely would have seen. “She still finds it challenging to recall that I was depressed. She’s only a child, so that’s challenging. She has a great deal of responsibility now.”

Kody, 53, eventually added his perspective in a different confessional. When it came to how they were managing this matter with Truely, he thought that Christine had been “unfair” to him.

In particular during this chat with Truely, he remarked, “I do believe she’s being very unjust with me and to me, where she’s sidelined me and our marriage so much that she’s kind of guiding Truely into blowing it off.” “They’re ignoring me,”

Kody remembered his one-on-one discussion with Truely on the subject and noted how she “seemed pretty okay” with everything. The fact that she was “more heartbroken” by the move than the divorce, however, “shocked” him somewhat.

He continued, “I hope I could convince them to stay.” “Although Christine may have told me ten times, I still don’t fully understand. Why she has to move is beyond me.”

Christine and Kody debated whether or not they should sign a child custody agreement in Arizona toward the end of the program.

In order for the state to not seize her and ultimately become the owner of her, Kody explained, “you and I actually have to have a child custody arrangement in place.” Yes, that is foolish.

Christine brought up the fact that they weren’t legally wed, but Kody claimed it “doesn’t matter.”

“In this situation, we need to establish a child custody agreement and basically say, “50/50 agreement.” Then, we merely settle the technicalities,” he added, later confessing that he didn’t “trust” them “Christine.

Although Kody stated she will probably need to employ one to help construct their child custody agreement, Christine didn’t want to get a lawyer involved. Then he made a stand, stating that he didn’t want to include the state of Utah in their child custody arrangement because the area isn’t friendly to polygamists.

Christine confessed, “I would love it, not getting a lawyer involved.” “But if he’s already making the trip and hiring a lawyer, I’ll do the same. But I don’t want to.”

After 25 years of marriage, Christine and Kody announced their separation in November 2021. They also have a son, Paedon, 24, a daughter, each Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19, and a son, Truely.

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown remain spiritually wed to Kody.

