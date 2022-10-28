‘Chucky’ creator reveals how he convinced Jennifer Tilly’s team

USA Network’s horror series Chucky has been receiving plaudits.

Chucky, USA Network’s horror series has been receiving plaudits left and right, it was Wednesday’s episode that truly got people talking.

The most recent instalment, titled “Death on Denial,” not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but also featured a number of Tilly’s real-life friends attending a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins (at the request of Glen and Glenda).

The highly anticipated episode featured Tilly’s Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, her closest friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills queen Sutton Stracke, and her sister and Academy Award candidate Meg Tilly.

In an interview with Variety, Don Mancini, the creator of the Child’s Play franchise, discussed gathering all the stars for the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

First, he discussed the appearance of Glen and Glenda in human form, adding that it was “a huge moment for the franchise” given that the last time spectators saw the character was in 2004’s Seed of Chucky as a doll.

In addition to reintroducing the twins into the series, Mancini intended for the episode to serve as a springboard for Nica (Fiona Dourif), who has been held captive and had her limbs removed by Tiffany, to make her escape. At the centre of these thoughts was the decision to organise a family and friend gathering.

“I’ve always wondered, if Tiffany has been pretending to be Jennifer Tilly for 20 years, how her friends and family would react?” Mancini states that he was “finally” able to live out his ambition and discover the answer in the most recent episode.

Noting that he was the first to propose the concept, Mancini disclosed that Tilly was quite ready to take on the responsibility, reaching out to the four personalities immediately.

Mancini stated that, with the exception of Pantoliano, he had a connection with each of the major players and that “there was some familiarity with everyone.”

And despite the fact that they eventually agreed, Mancini had to do some convincing, as the performers were effectively agreeing to play exaggerated versions of themselves.

Mancini said that he felt like “the ringmaster of what felt like the improv Olympics” as each guest star brought their unique ideas to the set.

Adding to the lunacy and difficulty of the episode, Mancini claimed that a musical number had been planned for it but was ultimately discarded owing to COVID-related issues.

While spectators did not get to see Lachlan’s Glen and Glenda perform their own rendition of “We Go Together” from Grease, the creator of the franchise hopes to have something similar occur during the third season of the show.

By the end of the dinner party, there are two bodies on the floor, Nica has escaped, and Kyle (Christine Elise) is back from the dead and prepared to face the two-foot nightmare once more. If you, like us, hoped to see more of Tilly’s entourage in future episodes, Mancini teased that “some of these guest stars do remain around.”

You can watch Chucky every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PT on both Syfy and USA Network.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below:

