‘City on a Hill,’ showtime’s drama will not be returning for season 04

City On A Hill was an engrossing and thrilling watch over its three-year run.

The third season of the show just ended, and there will be no fourth.

The decision to stop the show was made covertly about a month ago.

City On A Hill, Showtime’s crime drama which follows the corrupt Boston police, has been cancelled, according to sources.

The third season of the show just ended, and there will be no fourth. The leadership of the streamer recently underwent a shake-up, with Chris McCarthy from Paramount Media Networks replacing David Nevins as president of Showtime’s parent company, Paramount Global.

The decision to stop the show, however, was made covertly about a month ago and had nothing to do with the new boss.

The streamer released a statement saying,“City On A Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale.”

“We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

As it followed Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge), an assistant district attorney, and Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), a dishonest but well-known FBI agent, as they collaborated to solve crimes in 1990s Boston, City On A Hill was an engrossing and thrilling watch over its three-year run.

The two constantly battle with trust in the show as they alternately put each other down due to their divergent moral perspectives.

City On A Hill spent a year in development before making its debut in 2019. Positive reviews from critics and viewers at the end of the show’s first season led to the decision to renew it for a second season two months later.

On July 31, 2022, the third season of the show debuted. Its eight episodes were released each week.

The cast of the show will move on to other endeavours now that it has been terminated. Hodge, who portrays DA Ward, has already secured the role in his next significant small-screen movie.

It will be the first television adaptation of the best-selling James Patterson novel series, and he will play investigator and forensic psychologist Alex Cross in the new criminal thriller series Cross on Prime Video.

The Toxic Avenger, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley are just a few of the upcoming projects that will keep Bacon busy.

Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro, and Lauren E. Banks also had minor parts in City On A Hill.

Charlie MacLean was the show’s creator, and he and others, including Jorge Zamacona and Michele McPhee, wrote the scripts.

Along with Bacon, Hodge, Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana was the showrunner and executive producer.

Showtime offers City On A Hill’s three seasons for streaming.

The final season’s trailer may be seen below.

