Cobra Kai creators tease a new season and a possible delay

  • Cobra Kai season 6 hasn’t been confirmed, but there are indications it may return.
  • The show’s creators hint that there is “more story to tell”.
  • There may be delays in the release of the new season due to other projects.
Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the show’s creators for Netflix, promise a new season of Cobra Kai as well as a probable delay in its release, according to Deadline.

On September 9, the show returned for its fifth season, and since, it has maintained a spot in the streamer’s top 10 list. Consequently, the series’ creators are in high demand.

Cobra Kai season 6 hasn’t been officially confirmed, however, there are indications that it may return. The show’s creators revealed in an interview with Variety that the production is still adjusting the details while they handle other Netflix projects. However, the creators hint that there is “more story to tell.”

When is the new season expected to hit Netflix?

There may be delays in the potential season 6 of the show as the showrunners have their hands full due to multiple projects.

“We’re still working all that out with Sony and Netflix, and we don’t have an official Season 6 to announce yet,” Hurwitz said during an interview.

“What we can say is that we’re constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We’re in our second month of production on that, and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds. But we’re hopeful that there’s going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won’t be far behind, assuming everything goes as we’re expecting.”

Also Read

Sony announced new Karate Kid movie, after Cobra Kai’s success
Sony announced new Karate Kid movie, after Cobra Kai’s success

A new Karate Kid film has been confirmed by the Hollywood studio...

