Cobra Kai creators tease a new season and a possible delay

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the show’s creators for Netflix, promise a new season of Cobra Kai as well as a probable delay in its release, according to Deadline.

On September 9, the show returned for its fifth season, and since, it has maintained a spot in the streamer’s top 10 list. Consequently, the series’ creators are in high demand.

When is the new season expected to hit Netflix?

There may be delays in the potential season 6 of the show as the showrunners have their hands full due to multiple projects.

“We’re still working all that out with Sony and Netflix, and we don’t have an official Season 6 to announce yet,” Hurwitz said during an interview.

“What we can say is that we’re constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We’re in our second month of production on that, and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds. But we’re hopeful that there’s going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won’t be far behind, assuming everything goes as we’re expecting.”

