Coco Austin defends her decision to bathe Chanel in sink

Coco Austin is responding to criticism she received for bathing daughter Chanel in the kitchen sink.

The mother-daughter duo were also shown preparing for Chanel’s first fashion show in the TikTok video.

Shortly after the video became viral, Coco attacked critics on Twitter.

Coco Austin will not allow mom-shamers to sink her.

The television star, who shares her daughter Chanel with her husband Ice-T, is responding to criticism she received last month for posting a video of herself bathing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink.

Coco told the media, “Everything I do, people have got to say something about it,” “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink.”

“I was going to the fashion show,” Coco continued, “and they took that one second and made that one little thing bigger than anything else.”

Coco was shown preparing her hair and makeup before choosing her and Chanel’s clothing for the evening in the video. When it is time for Chanel’s bath, Coco explains in the film that the sink is the most convenient option when time is of the essence.

Coco has defended her bathing habits previously. Shortly after the TikTok became viral, she attacked critics on Twitter.

“Wow just Wow! Here we go again!” she tweeted on Sept. 25. “Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!”

Coco said, “People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”