Coke Studio announces live performance in Dubai this month

Articles
Coke Studio has announced its first-ever live performance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following season 14’s outstanding success.

At the renowned Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, many of our favorite celebrities will sing in harmony with Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Xulfi), the producer and curator of Coke Studio.

The list of performers includes:

  1. Ali Sethi
  2. Shae Gill
  3. Hassan Raheem
  4. Justin Bibis (Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad)
  5. Faisal Kapadia (of the former band Strings)
  6. Young Stunners
  7. Karakoram
  8. The Quickstyle

A behind-the-scenes video of Justin Bibis and Hasan Raheem from the rehearsals is getting us pumped for the show.

The popular music platform has supported both well-known and emerging musical artists, highlighting the ability of music to unite people. We are incredibly eager for it!


