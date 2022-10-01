Coke Studio announces live performance in Dubai this month

Coke Studio producer Xulfi praises The Quickstyle for its quirky dance
Coke Studio has announced its first-ever live performance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following season 14’s outstanding success.
At the renowned Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, many of our favorite celebrities will sing in harmony with Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Xulfi), the producer and curator of Coke Studio.
The list of performers includes:
A behind-the-scenes video of Justin Bibis and Hasan Raheem from the rehearsals is getting us pumped for the show.
Are you ready to see Hasan Raheem and Justin Bibis perform at Coke Studio Live happening on October the 14th at the Coca-Cola Arena?Get your tickets now. Visit: https://t.co/bVxIIfX8Up#CokeStudio #PeechayHutt #SoundOfTheNation #RealMagic pic.twitter.com/Wm3wBhncS3Advertisement
— Coke Studio (@cokestudio) September 27, 2022
The popular music platform has supported both well-known and emerging musical artists, highlighting the ability of music to unite people. We are incredibly eager for it!
