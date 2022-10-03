Advertisement
Country singer Hardy was on the bus that crashed on Saturday

Country singer Hardy was on the bus that crashed on Saturday

  • Hardy’s tour bus flipped over on Interstate 40 West close to Nashville on Saturday.
  • The singer and his camp were scheduled to play a string of shows through December.
  • Hardy says recovery time “may cost us at a couple of shows,” but there will be updates soon.
Country music artist Hardy said that he was a passenger on the bus that was involved in an accident on Saturday.

He gave his followers an update on the situation by stating that his touring squad is healing from their wounds.

He posted on social media that “all received major injury treatment.”

According to a report by the Tennessean, Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after finishing two gigs in Bristol, Tennessee, when the tour bus flipped over on a section of Interstate 40 West close to Nashville. The bus driver is still receiving care, but the artist has already been discharged from the hospital after being “directed by the physicians to rehabilitate for the next few weeks.”

The singer also acknowledged that the recovery time “may cost us at a couple of shows,” but he affirmed there will be updates from his team “in the coming days.” The singer and his camp were scheduled to play a string of shows through December, starting on Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field with his longtime friend, Morgan Wallen, in Arlington, Texas.

Laine Hardy, winner of ‘American Idol,’  jailed for reportedly recording her ex-girlfriend.
Laine Hardy, winner of ‘American Idol,’  jailed for reportedly recording her ex-girlfriend.

Laine Hardy, the winner of American Idol, has been charged for felony...

