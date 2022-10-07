Court dismisses Sophia Mirza’s plea to ban ex-husband from media

The former actress Sophia Mirza asked the Lahore High Court (LHC) to stop her ex-husband, Norwegian-Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, from talking to the media. Yesterday, the LHC threw out her request.

Mirza asked the LHC to force the PEMRA to stop airing interviews of her husband, Liberia’s Ambassador after he and their daughters appeared on Pakistani media more than once to deny her claims that they had been kidnapped and mistreated.

Note that the couple who used to be married but broke up 14 years ago has twin daughters who are 14 and live with their father in Dubai. But their parents are in a fight over who gets to keep them.

During the hearing, Adnan Faiz Kalar, the lawyer for the Sussar-in-law actress, told the LHC that “PEMRA has been broadcasting false news and must stop.” There is a lot of bad news about Mirza on major news channels. This should stop, and PEMRA should be told about it.

Justice Shahid Jamil told the petitioner and his lawyer that they have to say exactly which part of the law was broken.

Attorney Faiz told the judge that Mirza had asked the FIA for help under the PECA, but the FIA did not answer. Mirza stepped in at this point and told the court that it was about who should have custody of the daughters.

The judge was angry when he said, “Either she should speak for herself or let her lawyer argue her case in court.”

The lawyer for the Gulbashra star asked the court again to pay attention, and the petition included links to the videos on YouTube.

The judge remarked, “This was not the job of PEMRA to stop such broadcasts, you have to tell me what the law is and which provision of the law has been violated. Establish your case first. We cannot issue directions in every case.”

