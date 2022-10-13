Court docs reveal Angelina Jolie’s emotional email to Brad Pitt

Angelina wrote an emotional email about leaving their French winery business.

Angelina Jolie’s 2021 email to Brad Pitt has resurfaced online and gone viral on TikTok after a court petition disclosed its contents. Angelina wrote an emotional email about leaving their French winery business.

The communication went viral in January 2021, before Angelina sold her winery holdings in 2022 and Pitt sued her this summer. Jolie announced her intention to sell her Chateau Miraval Winery interest in an email.

The Eternals singer gets tearful in the email as she recounts bringing their twins Knox and Vivienne home to the Chateau Miraval. Author: “It’s where we took the twins home and got married over my mother’s plaque. A spot where I believed I’d grow old. Even writing this makes me cry. I’ll always remember a decade ago.”

Jolie also addressed Pitt’s alcoholism in the email, calling their winery brand “an alcohol-centred company” that led to the breakup of their family. She says that Brad would be happy to receive the email because he wanted her out. The actress states in the email that money was wasted and decisions were made without her approval. She concludes that she “can’t be involved in a business dependent on alcohol when alcoholic behaviour hurt our family so terribly.”

Jolie’s correspondence to Pitt has gone viral after she disclosed abuse charges against him in a court filing. Angelina claimed Brad choked one of their kids and hit another on a 2016 private jet journey to Los Angeles.

