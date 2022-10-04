Advertisement
Dananeer Mobeen enjoying vacation in USA, see pics

Articles
Dananeer Mobeen enjoying vacation in USA, see pics

  • Dananeer Mobeen is a very well-known social media influencer from Pakistan.
  • She was first given the nickname “Pawry Girl” as well.
  • Her upcoming project is a web series with Wajahat Rauf.
A very well-known social media influencer from Pakistan named Dananeer Mobeen gained instant recognition. Soon after “Pawri Ho Ri Hay,” her popular video, she was attacked. She was first given the nickname “Pawry Girl” as well. Since entering the acting industry, Dananeer Mobeen’s popularity has reached unprecedented heights. Fans praised her for her excellent performance when she participated in the well-known drama series Sinf E Aahan. Her upcoming project is a web series with Wajahat Rauf.

Dananeer Mobeen is currently in the USA where she is seeing her sister and family and having a good time. Dananeer Mobeen has been sharing Instagram videos and images from San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. She has shared her reels, which give us a glimpse inside her opulent trip. Here are a couple of her pictures from her relaxing vacation!

