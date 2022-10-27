Dananeer Mobeen show off her injured feet

‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer Mobeen posted a video of her injured feet on the set.

Remember ‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer Mobeen, whose viral video ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ became viral? Instagram influencer makes headlines again for her singing. She just posted a video of her injured feet on the set.

The actress from Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi received harsh criticism from online users for flaunting herself. Mobeen was criticized by the keyboard warriors for choosing dramatic acts in an effort to remain current in the business.

If you don’t know, Dananeer Mobeen is a content creator and social media influencer from Pakistan who is 20 years old and lives in Islamabad. He has a huge social media following. She has more than 2.4 million followers, and she posts regularly about a wide range of topics, such as the latest makeup and fashion trends and mental health issues.

The pawri video, which went viral in both India and Pakistan, was what made her famous. “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, and yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” became the top viral trend in February 2021, and funny memes and recreations of the video were all over the internet on both sides of the border.