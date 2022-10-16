Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Dania’s mother makes accusations against Aamir Liaquat’s wife Bushra
Dania’s mother makes accusations against Aamir Liaquat’s wife Bushra

Dania’s mother makes accusations against Aamir Liaquat’s wife Bushra

Articles
Advertisement
Dania’s mother makes accusations against Aamir Liaquat’s wife Bushra

Dania’s mother makes accusations against Aamir Liaquat’s wife Bushra

Advertisement

The late TV host and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Dania Shah, has made some serious accusations against Bushra Iqbal from her mother.

Salma, Dania’s mother, claimed that following her marriage, Dania resided in an iron room. She claimed that there was a hidden locker in that room that contained Rs. 25 crore.

She added that Aamir’s photo gained popularity after he and Dania met the former prime minister Imran Khan. She claimed that a man came and gave Aamir Rs. 25 crore.

According to Dania, Aamir claimed to have received the funds through a pay-TV network. Dania reported that Aamir also informed her that the individual who brought him the Rs. 25 crore owed her another Rs. 15 crore.

Salma claimed that four days earlier to his passing, Aamir and Dania had made amends. She claimed to have proof of the reconciliation, some of which Dania had uploaded to YouTube and Instagram.

Advertisement

Salma cited Bushra’s assertion that Aamir committed suicide as a result of depression brought on by his split from Dania and that Dania should be held accountable. She advised performing a post-mortem investigation to determine Aamir’s cause of death.

“Why don’t you allow Aamir’s post-mortem examination?” she asked Bushra.

On June 9, 2022, Aamir’s house in Karachi was discovered to be empty.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan film release show the actions are adored by audience
Pathaan film release show the actions are adored by audience
Jamie Lee Curtis melts out after receiving first Oscar nomination
Jamie Lee Curtis melts out after receiving first Oscar nomination
Neelam Muneer's Unseen New Family Photos
Neelam Muneer's Unseen New Family Photos
Salman & Aishwarya pose with Subhash from birthday celebration
Salman & Aishwarya pose with Subhash from birthday celebration
Tom Cruise and James Cameron left in shock by Oscars snubs
Tom Cruise and James Cameron left in shock by Oscars snubs
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Shares New Family Pictures
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Shares New Family Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story