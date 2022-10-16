The late TV host and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Dania Shah, has made some serious accusations against Bushra Iqbal from her mother.

Salma, Dania’s mother, claimed that following her marriage, Dania resided in an iron room. She claimed that there was a hidden locker in that room that contained Rs. 25 crore.

She added that Aamir’s photo gained popularity after he and Dania met the former prime minister Imran Khan. She claimed that a man came and gave Aamir Rs. 25 crore.

According to Dania, Aamir claimed to have received the funds through a pay-TV network. Dania reported that Aamir also informed her that the individual who brought him the Rs. 25 crore owed her another Rs. 15 crore.

Salma claimed that four days earlier to his passing, Aamir and Dania had made amends. She claimed to have proof of the reconciliation, some of which Dania had uploaded to YouTube and Instagram.

Salma cited Bushra’s assertion that Aamir committed suicide as a result of depression brought on by his split from Dania and that Dania should be held accountable. She advised performing a post-mortem investigation to determine Aamir’s cause of death.

“Why don’t you allow Aamir’s post-mortem examination?” she asked Bushra.

On June 9, 2022, Aamir’s house in Karachi was discovered to be empty.