The Danish royal family celebrated Prince Christian’s 17th birthday on Sunday with a black-and-white photograph.

Taking to Instagram, the official account removed a photo of the young prince ‘shot by his buddy,’ which contrasted with official portraits of the family.

According to royal analyst and historian Lars Havbakke Sorensen, the photo is a brilliant strategy to portray the prince as ‘ordinary.’

“It is clear that you want to signal more relaxedness and people-ness, and that he is a completely ordinary young man.”

"It signals that he is a prince who lives a completely ordinary everyday life – and it fits the image that you want to draw of him in public," he stated. The Queen of Denmark has deprived four of her grandchildren of their HRH titles. "As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," according to the royal statement. Prince Joachim's four children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, lost their royal titles as a result of the revelation.