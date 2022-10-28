Danny Huston reunites with Kevin Costner for western “Horizon”

Huston will co-star with Costner in the next picture which is currently filming in Utah.

Horizon will cover a 15-year period during the American Civil War.

The movie will have a similar setting to one of Costner’s most iconic films.

Danny Huston has been hired in the forthcoming Western drama Horizon, reuniting him with Kevin Costner, his co-star from the Paramount series Yellowstone.

According to sources, Huston will co-star with Costner in the next picture, which is currently filming in Utah. During the first two seasons of Yellowstone, Huston appeared with Costner, who portrayed Dan Jenkins, an eccentric, rich land developer who acted as an early enemy.

Horizon, which will apparently have a similar setting to one of Costner’s most renowned and iconic films, Dances with Wolves, marks Huston’s return to the world of the classic Western.

Horizon will apparently cover a 15-year period during the American Civil War, however important plot details remain under wraps.

A logline for the film states, “Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.”

Huston and Costner are only two members of the vast ensemble cast assembled for this picture.

Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Sienna Miller, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Hayden Church, Michael Rooker, Alejandro Edda, Ella Hunt, Tatanka Means, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers, Owen Crow Shoe, Tom Payne, and Will Patton have joined the cast.

In addition to acting in the film, Costner will also serve as its director. In addition to co-writing the film’s screenplay with Jon Baird, Kevin Costner will also serve as the film’s producer through his firm Territory Pictures and in partnership with New Line Cinema.

In addition to Dances with Wolves, for which he won two Academy Awards, Kevin Costner is also well-known for his parts in such landmark films as JFK, Field of Dreams, Bull Durham, and The Untouchables. He is also well-known for his role as Wyatt Earp in another iconic Western film.

The cooperation between Huston and Costner is one of a handful of prospective projects for Huston. Together with Malone, he recently wrapped production on the next film Consecration.

In addition, Huston is presently filming The Crow, a remake of the 1994 film of the same name in which he will co-star with Bill Skarsgrd.

His most recent film, Marlowe, was a detective thriller in which he co-starred alongside Diane Kruger and Liam Neeson.

The film premiered in September at the San Sebastián International Film Festival and will be distributed in theatres in December of this year.

In addition to his current assignments, Huston has appeared in a number of films, including The Aviator, Children of Men, Wonder Woman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Marie Antoinette.

Supposedly, filming on Horizon will continue until November. The film’s release date has not been confirmed.

