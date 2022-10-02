Dave Navarro will miss Jane’s addiction’s upcoming tour due to COVID

Dave Navarro will miss Smashing Pumpkin and Jane’s Addiction’s “Spirits On Fire” tour.

He is suffering from lingering COVID-19 symptoms. Troy Van Leeuwen will fill in for Navarro.

He first caught the “long haul covid” virus in December.

Due to his ongoing COVID-19 symptoms, Dave Navarro confirmed on Friday that he would not be attending Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin’s “Spirits On Fire” tour.

He wrote in a statement on Twitter, “To all of Jane’s Addiction fans attending the Jane’s Smashing Pumpkins ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December,”

“I had hoped for a full recovery by October, but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original lineup, but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane’s material in the studio here in LA.”

A message from Dave, get well soon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CA0UPTMiRF — Jane’s Addiction (@janesaddiction) September 30, 2022

Although Navarro, 55, will be unable to perform during the trip, he announced that “the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me.”

He has played in a number of bands, including Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal, and The Damned, to mention a few.

Navarro added, “I am honored to have him help make this tour happen. Though I am saddened to not make this tour, I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able.”

“I truly wish the band well on this tour, and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get ’em guys!” he concluded. “Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever. Thank you for understanding.”

The musician spoke about his long-haul COVID encounter in May, even though he had tested negative, in a since-deleted Instagram post. In December, he became ill for the first time.

“So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid,'” Navarro wrote at the time, according to NME. “Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.”

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone,”

He continued. “The fatigue and isolation are pretty awful, but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also, lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be OK, just don’t know when.”

