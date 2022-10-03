David Beckham reacts to Prince William and family’s potrait

Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the Fab Four on their Instagram account.

The picture was taken the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Nearly a million fans reacted to the photo. David Beckham also showed his support for the family

King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton’s new painting has received a lot of attention from David Beckham.

On its official social media accounts on Saturday night, Buckingham Palace revealed a new photograph of the “Fab Four.”

Chris Jackson took the picture on September 18, the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, at Buckingham Palace.

Palace shared the photo with caption, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

In the adorable photo, King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate all pose together with beaming smiles, united as a family unit.

Nearly a million of royal fans reacted to the photo and dropped sweet comments.

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham also showered love by hitting the heart button.

