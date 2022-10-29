Advertisement
David Foster confesses he has not “regretted a single day” after welcoming baby in his 70s

David Foster with his wife Katharine McPhee

  • David Foster said he had no issues about being a father in his seventies.
  • The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their son Rennie.
  • David has welcomed six children over his five marriages.
David Foster disclosed that he had no issues about being a father in his seventies with his fifth wife, Katharine McPhee, 38.

The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their son Rennie, who celebrated his first birthday in February of this year.

Foster, 72, said that although being a father again at his age was ‘not something’ he planned: “I haven’t regretted a single day of it.”

The iconic music mogul remarked, “I’ve loved every single day. It’s the standard thing of like: ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.'”

He confessed to the magazine that “there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

David has welcomed six children over his five marriages: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, Jordan, 36, and Rennie, one.

The age difference between Katharine and David has garnered considerable attention, as she is younger than four of David’s stepdaughters.

