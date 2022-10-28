Dax Shepard and Kristen changed their minds after first daughter

Dax and Kristen discussed their decision to have another child on their podcast.

After having their eldest daughter, Lincoln, they were “so totally delighted” with one child.

They quickly changed their minds and welcomed Delta twenty months later.

Advertisement

Dax Shepard discussed why he and his wife Kristen Bell reconsidered their choice not to have a second child after Lincoln was born.

Initially, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell desired to restrict their family size at three.

The Armchair Expert podcast host recently revealed that he and the star of The Good Place, with whom he shares daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, never intended to have another child following the birth of their eldest daughter in 2013.

During the October 25 episode of their Endless Honeymoon podcast, Dax said to married hosts Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, “We did not want a second child, as I’m sure you two are feeling right now.” “You must feel so satisfied and full. It is an odd conversation to begin because you have everything you need and it is so much simpler.”

Though the comedian stated that he and Kristen were “so totally delighted” with one child, they quickly changed their minds and welcomed Delta twenty months later.

“We travel a lot. It’s not fair to bring this little human everywhere we go and deal with only adults,” Dax shared. “We owe it to her to her give to her a playmate that travels with us everywhere. We love her enough to do something we don’t really want to do, which is have a second.”

Advertisement

He said that they hoped having a second child would help their first child remain modest.

“Our children are already incredibly wealthy,” he continued. “I needed a force of compromise and sharing and discomfort because I wasn’t going to give it to her in the other ways. So, we just thought it would be really helpful to make her a better person to have to deal with someone else.”

He said in jest, “We did not want Delta. We still don’t want you, Delta.”

Dax remarked that despite some difficulties when Lincoln was 5 years old and Delta was 3, the two girls have since become close.

“Not only do they party together, they’re united against us, which I love,” he said. “Like, if I’m giving it to one of the girls, the other will say, “Like, if I’m giving it to one of the girls, the other one comes over, ‘You’re not being nice to Lincoln, you didn’t listen to what she said.’ I’m like, ‘That’s right. That’s your role. You guys gang up and kill me. It’s you two against the world.'”

Also Read Kristen Bell praises number one Husband Dax Shepard Kristen Bell is an actress from the United States. She began her...

Advertisement