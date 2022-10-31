‘DC’s Stargirl’ is cancelled at The CW after three seasons

Season 3 of DC’s Stargirl will be the final season, according to source. The announcement comes less than a month after Nexstar Media Group completed its purchase of The CW network.

Geoff Johns created the series, which stars Brec Bassinger as high school student Courtney Whitmore.

The series joins the ranks of other DC character-based superhero shows that have recently concluded their stories, including The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew.

According to the report, the show’s creators were informed of the cancellation in advance so that they could give the characters a proper send-off.

In 1999, Johns created the comic book character, which was inspired by his late sister, who died in a plane crash in 1996.

In response to the cancellation, Johns stated, “Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure,” Johns said. He also praised the cast and crew as “extraordinary” and thanked them for bringing the story to life.

“Brec represented Courtney in every way possible — with grace, courage, and humour — exceeding my greatest expectations,” Johns remarked of the lead actor.

“Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

In addition to Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, and Joel McHale, the series stars Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Alkoya Brunson, Neil Hopkins.

Starman (Joel McHale) returns from the grave in the final season, adjusting to his new existence in the calm village of Blue Valley.

He also agrees to train Courtney, but when there is a murder to solve, our heroes will question the former criminals’ dedication to actually rehabilitating. However, the investigations lead Courtney, Pat, and Starman to a secret that will astound them all.

Johns is the showrunner as well as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, are producing Stargirl.

Season 3 episodes will continue to air on The CW through December 7, and you can watch the trailer below:

