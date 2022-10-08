Miller, who played Wade Wilson’s best friend Weasel in the first two Deadpool films, has stated why he will not reprise the character in the next film UNILAD.

Miller was recently a guest on The Adam Carolla Show, where he discussed an incident that occurred during the making of Deadpool. During the conversation, he stated that Reynolds “hates” him and that he changed after being “very famous.”

He continued by stating that it was fortunate that Reynolds’ “beautiful face” was concealed in Deadpool, as it prevented moviegoers from being “distracted” by his nice looks.

“I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I don’t know, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different. And Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds and that was a good part of our last conversation…”

Carola interjected and asked Miller if he knew why Reynolds hated him, or if he had confronted Reynolds about what had happened. Miller then recounted an incident.

Advertisement

“I sort of wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me. I think some people — we had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’ And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?”

Deadpool 3 will star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and is scheduled for release on September 6, 2024.