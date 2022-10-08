Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller talks about the reason why he’s not returning
Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller talks about the reason why he’s not returning

Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller talks about the reason why he’s not returning

Articles
Advertisement
Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller talks about the reason why he’s not returning

Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller talks about the reason why he’s not returning

Advertisement

Miller, who played Wade Wilson’s best friend Weasel in the first two Deadpool films, has stated why he will not reprise the character in the next film UNILAD.

Miller was recently a guest on The Adam Carolla Show, where he discussed an incident that occurred during the making of Deadpool. During the conversation, he stated that Reynolds “hates” him and that he changed after being “very famous.”

He continued by stating that it was fortunate that Reynolds’ “beautiful face” was concealed in Deadpool, as it prevented moviegoers from being “distracted” by his nice looks.

“I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I don’t know, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different. And Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds and that was a good part of our last conversation…”

Carola interjected and asked Miller if he knew why Reynolds hated him, or if he had confronted Reynolds about what had happened. Miller then recounted an incident.

Advertisement

“I sort of wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me. I think some people — we had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’ And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?”

Deadpool 3 will star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and is scheduled for release on September 6, 2024.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story