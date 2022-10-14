Deepika Padukone quashes split rumours with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone, an actor, recently made an appearance on Meghan Markle, a...
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a renowned Bollywood couple. They’ve always been open about their relationship, including on social media. The pair was rumoured to be splitting up due to recent problems. The Gehraiyaan actress ended the rumours by discussing her hubby on Meghan Markle’s podcast. Deepika has again posted a cheeky comment on Ranveer’s recent live session, continuing their social media friendship.
The social media PDA between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh went live on his Instagram stories not too long ago. Needless to say, thousands of Jayeshbhai Jordaar fans came to the session to see him. Deepika was one of the many people who liked and commented on his posts. She wrote, “Working up an appetite I see.. (googly eyes emoji)” in response to one.
On Meghan Markle’s podcast, Deepika stated Ranveer would be glad to see her after a week. “My spouse returned from a week at a music festival. “So, he’s going to be thrilled to see my face,” she remarked, ending separation rumours.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s careers
However. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.