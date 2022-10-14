Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s most famous celebrity couples.

The two have always been very open about how much they love each other, and they haven’t been afraid to show it on social media either.

Recent rumours said that things aren’t going well between the couple, and there was talk that they were planning to split up.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a renowned Bollywood couple. They’ve always been open about their relationship, including on social media. The pair was rumoured to be splitting up due to recent problems. The Gehraiyaan actress ended the rumours by discussing her hubby on Meghan Markle’s podcast. Deepika has again posted a cheeky comment on Ranveer’s recent live session, continuing their social media friendship.

The social media PDA between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh went live on his Instagram stories not too long ago. Needless to say, thousands of Jayeshbhai Jordaar fans came to the session to see him. Deepika was one of the many people who liked and commented on his posts. She wrote, “Working up an appetite I see.. (googly eyes emoji)” in response to one.

On Meghan Markle’s podcast, Deepika stated Ranveer would be glad to see her after a week. “My spouse returned from a week at a music festival. “So, he’s going to be thrilled to see my face,” she remarked, ending separation rumours.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s careers



Advertisement

Deepika and Ranveer have many fascinating projects. Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan will star Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham. She also stars in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

However. Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Also Read Deepika Padukone quashes split rumours with Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone, an actor, recently made an appearance on Meghan Markle, a...