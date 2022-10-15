Deepika Padukone drops funny comment on Ranveer Singh’s live session

Deepika Padukone drops funny comment on Ranveer Singh’s live session

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone drops funny comment on Ranveer Singh’s live session

Deepika Padukone drops funny comment on Ranveer’s live session

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s most famous celebrity couples. The two have always been very open about how much they love each other, and they haven’t been afraid to show it on social media either.

Recent rumours said that things aren’t going well between the couple, and there was talk that they were planning to split up.

Ranveer Singh went live on his Instagram stories not too long ago. Needless to say, thousands of Jayeshbhai Jordaar fans came to the session to see him. Deepika was one of the many people who liked and commented on his posts. She wrote, “Working up an appetite I see.. (googly eyes emoji)” in response to one.

Deepika Padukone comments on Ranveer Singh's live session

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story