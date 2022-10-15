Deepika Padukone drops funny comment on Ranveer’s live session

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s most famous celebrity couples. The two have always been very open about how much they love each other, and they haven’t been afraid to show it on social media either.

Recent rumours said that things aren’t going well between the couple, and there was talk that they were planning to split up.

Ranveer Singh went live on his Instagram stories not too long ago. Needless to say, thousands of Jayeshbhai Jordaar fans came to the session to see him. Deepika was one of the many people who liked and commented on his posts. She wrote, “Working up an appetite I see.. (googly eyes emoji)” in response to one.