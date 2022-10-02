Advertisement
date 2022-10-02
Deepika Padukone embraces glam in Louis Vuitton crop top and blazer in Paris

Articles
Deepika Padukone embraces glam in Louis Vuitton crop top and blazer

  • Deepika Padukone chose a golden crop top, a patterned jacket, and cargo pants.
  • At the Business of Fashion Gala in Paris, she represented India.
  • Ranveer Singh responded to her photo.
Deepika Padukone is renowned for looking stunning in practically every outfit she chooses. She has long been a favourite of the fashion police and is the epitome of a Tinseltown fashionista. The actress looked stunning in a golden crop top and black cargo pants for the Business of Fashion (BoF) Gala in Paris, accessorising with a patterned Louis Vuitton jacket. We are also diligently taking notes.

India was represented by Deepika Padukone at the Bof 500 Gala in Paris. She chose a golden crop top for the Gala and paired it with black cargo trousers. She added a whimsical, printed jacket as a layer to the ensemble. The jacket has a fur lining and large zippers on the sleeves. Black heels were chosen by Deepika to go with the look.

To allow her gown take centre stage, Deepika removed all of her jewellery and carried just a little black bag. She chose bold black eyeliner, defined brows, a lot of blush, and neutral lipstick for her makeup. She had her hair half-up in a bun.

Have a look:

A post shared by The Business of Fashion (@bof)

Deepika’s appearance astounded her fans and admirers, who referred to her as a queen in the comments section.

Even Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh commented on her photo in response.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming acting project is the movie Pathaan.

