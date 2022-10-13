Deepika Padukone quashes split rumours with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, an actor, recently made an appearance on Meghan Markle, a former actor and the Duchess of Sussex, podcast.

Deepika Padukone, an actor, recently made an appearance on Meghan Markle, a former actor and the Duchess of Sussex, podcast. They discussed a range of mental health issues as well as their respective husbands, Ranveer Singh and Prince Harry. By confirming that everything was OK between her and Ranveer, Deepika subtly put an end to any rumours that there was trouble in their marriage.

Ranveer has been away for a week attending a festival, and Deepika told Meghan that he will be glad to see her when he returns. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face,” said Deepika.

Their separation was the subject of numerous rumours on social media last month. They largely refuted the rumours using their customary social media PDA. Having being romantically involved for six years, Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018.

Meghan also mentioned Harry and how he supported her when she wasn’t feeling well emotionally or intellectually. She told Deepika about how Harry assisted her at a trying time in her life in getting in touch with a mental health professional. She said, “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, she didn’t even know I was calling her.”

She narrated, “My husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, and she didn’t even know I was calling her … and she was checking out at the grocery store… I could hear the little beep, beep … She could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid and make peace with that, to ask for it.”

In the movie Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, Deepika will appear with Shah Rukh Khan. On January 25, 2023, the action drama is scheduled to premiere in theatres. Deepika will also appear with Amitabh Bachchan in The Intern and with Prabhas in Project-K. Additionally, she is producing Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.