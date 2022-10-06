Advertisement
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh break silence on alleged separation

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh break silence on alleged separation

  Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shut down speculation regarding their alleged split with affectionate comments on Instagram.
  • Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shut down speculation regarding their alleged split with affectionate comments on Instagram.
  • Laying all separation rumours to rest for good, DeepVeer decided to engage in a bit of online flirting.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shut down speculation regarding their alleged split with affectionate comments on Instagram.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shut down speculation regarding their alleged split with affectionate comments on Instagram.

Laying all separation rumours to rest for good, DeepVeer decided to engage in a bit of online flirting. Deepika commented “edible” under Ranveer’s latest Instagram picture.

The Befikre star replied with a kiss emoji.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “Some news surprises you, and the rumour that Ranveer and Deepika were breaking up was one of them. Even as I scrolled through the Internet, I could see hundreds of shocked people waiting eagerly for official news about the couple’s viral news. But I can tell you that the rumour is completely false and not even close to being true. The two people are not going to break up. Instead, they’re meant to last forever and make each other better as they go.”

He also says, “They’ve worked on their relationship and made it as solid as cement.” Because they both understand and care about each other, there is always happiness and positivity around them, and nothing can come between them and hurt their relationship. Instead, this news could be a PR or publicity stunt that we may find out about soon.”

“Given how things are going, Ranveer and Deepika might not tell you about their pregnancy for a while. The couple has been talking about and planning for kids for a long time, but we might not know anything about them until 2024.

“Ranveer and Deepika are both workaholics who believe in personal space,” he said. Even though they’re married for four years, this might be one of their mottos to encourage other couples.

