Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in xXXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Since then, she has kept a low profile.

Deepika also spoke about racial stereotypes in Hollywood.

In the action thriller, which also starred Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Kris Wu, and Roby Rose, Deepika played Serena Unger. Since the movie’s debut in January 2017, the actor has not been in any other Hollywood productions.

Deepika Padukone has become a global brand ambassador for companies like Levi’s, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and now Cartier, despite not becoming a well-known international performer. She earlier this year served as a jury member for the Cannes Film Festival. In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Deepika claimed that her unpleasant experiences in the United States were the reason she was reluctant to sign up for additional international films.

Talking about the racial stereotypes in Hollywood and how the West perceives outsiders, Deepika said, “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in.”

Despite not name the actor, Deepika recalled a traumatic encounter with him. She said, “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?”

The paparazzi mistakenly identified Deepika during one of her trips to the US as her Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra, who had already made a name for herself there. An incidental video had gone viral. However, this is a unique instance in which Deepika has spoken candidly about having to cope with racial stereotypes while living in the nation.

With the exception of a brief cameo in the newly released Brahmastra, the actor’s most recent appearance on screen was in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her upcoming films include Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, and Project K, starring Prabhas. For the Hindi version of the Hollywood movie The Intern, she will also reunite with Amitabh Bachchan, her co-star from the film Piku.

