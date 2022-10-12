Deepika Padukone recalls her mental health struggles

Deepika Padukone is at the top of her game right now.

Deepika Padukone is at the top of her game right now. She is doing everything she can to do new things all the time. Deepika recently went on the podcast of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to talk about mental health. In 2015, the actress said that she had been depressed and had been getting help for it. She also said that her mom, Ujjala Padukone, was the one who helped her get through the hard time. During her time with Meghan, she talked about how some people reacted to her story. She said that a lot of people thought she was talking about her struggles with mental illness to get people to see a movie.

“They thought I was getting money from a drug company.”

Deepika has a non-profit group that helps people who are struggling with their mental health and raises awareness about it. While talking to Meghan on her Archetypes podcast, she said that after she told her side of the story, people thought she was getting paid by a drug company. Deepika stated, “Most people in India felt like a huge weight had been taken off their shoulders when someone finally said, “Okay, there is something.” There are things like mental illnesses. But no matter what good things you do, there will always be some doubt.

So, a lot of people thought I was either promoting a movie or getting paid by a drug company. This was also written about. They thought that a drug company was paying me and that I was going to start advertising for some kind of drug.”

“It made a big difference in my life”

The actress from the movie Pathaan went on to say that she’s glad she went through that because it changed her life. Deepika went on to say, “Even though it was hard, I’m glad I had to deal with mental illness because it changed my life in a way that won’t ever go away.

From then on, my life has been about finding a purpose, and what is that? I’ve had something like this happen to me. And when you get through it, there’s a lot to be thankful for. And it’s no longer about what’s on the check I’m getting. It’s no longer about that. It’s about what I can leave behind when I leave this place, when I leave the earth. And how many lives can I change for the better? I’ve been on this journey for a few years now.”

Work ahead

Deepika is working on several movies right now. She will be in Pathaan with John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. She is also in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s remake of The Intern. In Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie Brahmastra, she had a small part.

