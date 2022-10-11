Deepika Padukone is a popular Indian actress with a 15-year career.

Deepika Padukone is a popular Indian actress with a 15-year career. She succeeded in Hollywood on her own. She began with advertising, modelling, and background dance. Her debut film was Aishwarya in Kannada, then she starred in Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has appeared in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, as well as Chhapaak and Piku. She produced Kabir Khan’s 83, starring husband Ranveer Singh, with KA Productions.

Farah Khan, her first director, showed Shah Rukh Khan this photo session. Yes! India, his Australian film. Farah sent Shah Rukh these photos and said “Face.” They wanted a young, modern Indian woman and an older Bollywood queen like Hema Malini or Wahida Rehman. She showed Shah Rukh my photos without seeing me or auditioning. Deepika says Shah Rukh Khan pushed Farah to follow through with her decision, and before she knew it, she was working with India’s biggest celebrity in her debut Bollywood film. Deepika asked Farah how she played Sandy and Shantipriya. Deepika hasn’t stopped since the movie’s popularity. She worked on Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year feature Deepika. Pathaan and Jawan are upcoming SRK movies.

Last seen in Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone is busy this year. Pathaan stars Sidharth Anand. She’s in Atlee’s SRK film Jawan. Her other projects include Nag Ashwin’s Project K starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Deepika Padukone’s distinct and wide repertoire will keep her in demand.

